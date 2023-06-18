The New York Liberty (6-3) hit the court against the Phoenix Mercury (2-6) at 12:00 PM ET on Sunday, June 18, 2023 on CBS.

There is no line set for the game.

Rep your team with officially licensed Liberty gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Liberty vs. Mercury Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, June 18, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Sunday, June 18, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: CBS

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Liberty or Mercury with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Liberty vs. Mercury Score Prediction

Prediction: Liberty 85 Mercury 79

Spread & Total Prediction for Liberty vs. Mercury

Computer Predicted Spread: New York (-6.1)

New York (-6.1) Computer Predicted Total: 163.9

Liberty vs. Mercury Spread & Total Insights

New York has three wins in games against the spread this year.

New York has seen four of its games go over the point total.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Liberty Performance Insights

The Liberty are allowing 80.0 points per game this season (fifth-ranked in WNBA), but they've really played well on offense, posting 85.2 points per contest (second-best).

New York is pulling down 36.0 boards per game (fourth-ranked in WNBA) this year, while allowing 35.6 rebounds per contest (seventh-ranked).

With 13.8 turnovers per game, the Liberty rank ninth in the WNBA. They force 12.0 turnovers per contest, which ranks ninth in the league.

The Liberty are playing well when it comes to three-point shooting, as they rank best in the league in treys (9.9 per game) and best in shooting percentage from downtown (36.8%).

With 7.6 three-pointers conceded per game, the Liberty rank sixth in the WNBA. They are giving up a 35.2% shooting percentage from downtown, which ranks ninth in the league.

In terms of shot breakdown, New York has taken 60.5% two-pointers (accounting for 68.1% of the team's baskets) and 39.5% three-pointers (31.9%).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.