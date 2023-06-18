Sunday's contest between the Boston Red Sox (36-35) and New York Yankees (39-32) matching up at Fenway Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Red Sox, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will begin at 7:10 PM ET on June 18.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Red Sox will send Brayan Bello (3-4) to the mound, while Luis Severino (0-1) will take the ball for the Yankees.

Yankees vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, June 18, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Sunday, June 18, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Yankees vs. Red Sox Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Red Sox 5, Yankees 4.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Red Sox

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Yankees Performance Insights

Over their last 10 games, the Yankees have been favored twice and split those games 1-1.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, New York and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total three times.

The past 10 Yankees contests have not had a runline set by bookmakers.

The Yankees have been underdogs in 22 games this season and have come away with the win 10 times (45.5%) in those contests.

This season, New York has been victorious six times in 11 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or longer on the moneyline.

The Yankees have an implied victory probability of 45.5% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

The offense for New York is the No. 14 offense in baseball, scoring 4.5 runs per game (321 total runs).

The Yankees have pitched to a 3.75 ERA this season, which ranks fourth in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Yankees Schedule