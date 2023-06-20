Anthony Rizzo Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Mariners - June 20
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 7:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New York Yankees, including Anthony Rizzo (.108 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), battle starter George Kirby and the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Red Sox.
Anthony Rizzo Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Mariners Starter: George Kirby
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Anthony Rizzo At The Plate
- Rizzo leads New York in OBP (.339) this season, fueled by 66 hits.
- Rizzo has recorded a hit in 46 of 66 games this season (69.7%), including 16 multi-hit games (24.2%).
- He has hit a home run in 13.6% of his games in 2023, and 3.9% of his trips to the plate.
- In 36.4% of his games this season, Rizzo has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 42.4% of his games this year (28 of 66), with two or more runs six times (9.1%).
Anthony Rizzo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|30
|.311
|AVG
|.205
|.382
|OBP
|.290
|.526
|SLG
|.316
|13
|XBH
|7
|8
|HR
|3
|21
|RBI
|15
|28/13
|K/BB
|36/8
|0
|SB
|0
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 9.2 K/9, the eighth-best in MLB.
- The Mariners have a 3.89 team ERA that ranks eighth among all league pitching staffs.
- The Mariners give up the fewest home runs in baseball (66 total, 0.9 per game).
- Kirby (6-5 with a 3.24 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 80 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mariners, his 14th of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the Miami Marlins, when he went six innings, allowing no earned runs while giving up three hits.
- This season, the 25-year-old ranks 19th in ERA (3.24), 13th in WHIP (1.066), and 45th in K/9 (7.9) among pitchers who qualify.
