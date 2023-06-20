Billy McKinney Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Mariners - June 20
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 7:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 1-for-4 in his last game, Billy McKinney and the New York Yankees face the Seattle Mariners (who will hand the ball to George Kirby) at 7:05 PM ET on Tuesday.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.
Billy McKinney Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Mariners Starter: George Kirby
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Billy McKinney At The Plate
- McKinney has three doubles, a triple, a home run and a walk while hitting .286.
- In nine of 10 games this year, McKinney has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- He has gone deep in one of 10 games, and in 2.8% of his plate appearances.
- McKinney has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored a run in four of 10 games so far this year.
Billy McKinney Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|5
|.294
|AVG
|.278
|.294
|OBP
|.316
|.706
|SLG
|.333
|4
|XBH
|1
|1
|HR
|0
|1
|RBI
|1
|2/0
|K/BB
|4/1
|0
|SB
|0
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners have the eighth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.89).
- Mariners pitchers combine to allow the first-fewest home runs in baseball (66 total, 0.9 per game).
- Kirby (6-5) gets the starting nod for the Mariners in his 14th start of the season. He's put together a 3.24 ERA in 80 2/3 innings pitched, with 71 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Miami Marlins, when he went six innings, surrendering no earned runs while allowing three hits.
- The 25-year-old ranks 19th in ERA (3.24), 13th in WHIP (1.066), and 45th in K/9 (7.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
