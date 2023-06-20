DJ LeMahieu Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Mariners - June 20
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 7:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New York Yankees, including DJ LeMahieu (.194 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 97 points below season-long percentage), battle starter George Kirby and the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Red Sox.
DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Mariners Starter: George Kirby
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
DJ LeMahieu At The Plate
- LeMahieu is batting .232 with 10 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 17 walks.
- LeMahieu has gotten at least one hit in 65.6% of his games this year (40 of 61), with at least two hits 11 times (18.0%).
- Looking at the 61 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in seven of them (11.5%), and in 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
- LeMahieu has driven home a run in 18 games this season (29.5%), including more than one RBI in 8.2% of his games.
- In 21 of 61 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.
DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|29
|.276
|AVG
|.185
|.339
|OBP
|.239
|.466
|SLG
|.306
|11
|XBH
|8
|5
|HR
|2
|16
|RBI
|7
|32/9
|K/BB
|33/8
|0
|SB
|0
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff is eighth in the league with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners have the eighth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.89).
- The Mariners surrender the fewest home runs in baseball (66 total, 0.9 per game).
- The Mariners are sending Kirby (6-5) out for his 14th start of the season. He is 6-5 with a 3.24 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 80 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the Miami Marlins, when he went six innings, allowing no earned runs while giving up three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 25-year-old ranks 19th in ERA (3.24), 13th in WHIP (1.066), and 45th in K/9 (7.9).
