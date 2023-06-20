The New York Yankees, including Giancarlo Stanton (.205 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 62 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher George Kirby and the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Red Sox.

Giancarlo Stanton Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Mariners Starter: George Kirby

TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate

Stanton is hitting .204 with four doubles, six home runs and six walks.

In 64.0% of his 25 games this season, Stanton has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in 24.0% of his games this year, and 5.9% of his chances at the plate.

Stanton has driven in a run in 10 games this year (40.0%), including three games with more than one RBI (12.0%).

He has scored in nine of 25 games (36.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 12 .174 AVG .234 .240 OBP .294 .391 SLG .489 4 XBH 6 3 HR 3 7 RBI 6 11/3 K/BB 15/3 0 SB 0

Mariners Pitching Rankings