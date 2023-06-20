Currently the New York Giants have been given +5000 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Giants Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC East: +600

+600 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +5000

New York Betting Insights

New York covered 13 times in 17 chances against the spread last season.

Last season, seven Giants games went over the point total.

New York totaled 333.9 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 18th in the NFL. Defensively, it ranked 25th, giving up 358.2 yards per contest.

At home last season, the Giants were 5-3-1. On the road, they were 4-4.

When favorites, New York was 3-2. When underdogs, the Giants were 6-5-1.

The Giants were 4-7-1 in the NFC, including 1-4-1 in the NFC East.

Giants Impact Players

Daniel Jones threw for 3,205 yards (200.3 per game), completing 67.2% of his passes, with 15 touchdowns and five interceptions in 16 games last year.

Jones also rushed for 708 yards and seven TDs.

Saquon Barkley rushed for 1,312 yards (82.0 per game) and 10 touchdowns in 16 games.

In the passing game, Barkley scored zero touchdowns, with 57 receptions for 338 yards.

In the Colts' passing game a season ago, Parris Campbell scored three TDs, catching 63 balls for 623 yards (36.6 per game).

Darius Slayton had 46 receptions for 724 yards (45.3 per game) and two touchdowns in 16 games.

As a playmaker on defense, Bobby Okereke collected 149 tackles and 6.0 TFL in 17 games with the Colts last year.

2023-24 Giants NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Cowboys - +1400 2 September 17 @ Cardinals - +20000 3 September 21 @ 49ers - +1000 4 October 2 Seahawks - +3300 5 October 8 @ Dolphins - +2500 6 October 15 @ Bills - +800 7 October 22 Commanders - +6600 8 October 29 Jets - +1600 9 November 5 @ Raiders - +6600 10 November 12 @ Cowboys - +1400 11 November 19 @ Commanders - +6600 12 November 26 Patriots - +5000 14 December 11 Packers - +6600 15 December 17 @ Saints - +4000 16 December 25 @ Eagles - +700 17 December 31 Rams - +6600 18 January 7 Eagles - +700

