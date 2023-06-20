On Tuesday, Gleyber Torres (.606 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the New York Yankees play the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be George Kirby. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He racked up two extra-base hits in his previous game (2-for-4 with two doubles) against the Red Sox.

Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Mariners Starter: George Kirby

TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Gleyber Torres At The Plate

Torres leads New York in slugging percentage (.439) and total hits (67) this season.

In 49 of 70 games this season (70.0%) Torres has had a hit, and in 17 of those games he had more than one (24.3%).

In 11 games this year, he has gone deep (15.7%, and 4.1% of his trips to the plate).

Torres has picked up an RBI in 18 games this year (25.7%), with two or more RBI in 10 of those games (14.3%).

He has scored in 47.1% of his games this year (33 of 70), with two or more runs seven times (10.0%).

Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 31 .252 AVG .260 .344 OBP .317 .459 SLG .417 12 XBH 11 8 HR 4 20 RBI 10 21/19 K/BB 16/11 5 SB 1

