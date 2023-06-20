The New York Jets right now have +1600 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Jets Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC East: +250

+250 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1600

New York Betting Insights

New York went 8-9-0 ATS last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total five times in Jets games.

On defense, New York was a top-five unit last season, ranking fourth-best by giving up only 311.1 yards per game. It ranked 25th on offense (318.2 yards per game).

The Jets put up a 3-5 record at home and were 4-5 away last season.

New York won only two games when favored (2-3) and went 5-7 as underdogs.

The Jets were 5-7 in the AFC, including 2-4 in the AFC East.

Jets Impact Players

Aaron Rodgers threw for 3,695 yards (217.4 per game), completing 64.6% of his passes, with 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 17 games for the Packers last year.

On the ground, Rodgers scored one touchdown and picked up 94 yards.

In the passing game, Garrett Wilson scored four TDs, catching 83 balls for 1,103 yards (64.9 per game).

Allen Lazard had 60 receptions for 788 yards (52.5 per game) and six touchdowns in 15 games a season ago for the Packers.

Zach Wilson threw for 1,688 yards (187.6 per game), completing 54.5% of his passes, with six touchdowns and seven interceptions in nine games.

As a key defensive contributor, C.J. Mosley compiled 158 tackles, 4.0 TFL, one sack, and one interception in 17 games last year.

2023-24 Jets NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 11 Bills - +800 2 September 17 @ Cowboys - +1400 3 September 24 Patriots - +5000 4 October 1 Chiefs - +650 5 October 8 @ Broncos - +5000 6 October 15 Eagles - +700 8 October 29 @ Giants - +5000 9 November 6 Chargers - +2500 10 November 12 @ Raiders - +6600 11 November 19 @ Bills - +800 12 November 24 Dolphins - +2500 13 December 3 Falcons - +6600 14 December 10 Texans - +15000 15 December 17 @ Dolphins - +2500 16 December 24 Commanders - +6600 17 December 28 @ Browns - +3000 18 January 7 @ Patriots - +5000

