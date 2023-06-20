Tuesday's contest that pits the New York Yankees (39-33) against the Seattle Mariners (35-35) at Yankee Stadium is expected to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 4-3 in favor of the Yankees. Game time is at 7:05 PM ET on June 20.

The probable pitchers are Gerrit Cole (7-1) for the Yankees and George Kirby (6-5) for the Mariners.

Yankees vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: YES

YES Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Yankees vs. Mariners Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Yankees 4, Mariners 3.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Mariners

Total Prediction: Over 7 runs

Yankees Performance Insights

The Yankees have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and have won two of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents are 3-6-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Yankees' last 10 games.

The Yankees have entered the game as favorites 47 times this season and won 28, or 59.6%, of those games.

New York has a record of 28-19, a 59.6% win rate, when favored by -115 or more by bookmakers this season.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Yankees.

New York ranks 16th in the majors with 322 total runs scored this season.

The Yankees have a 3.74 team ERA that ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.

