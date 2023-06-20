Gleyber Torres and Julio Rodriguez will be among the stars on display when the New York Yankees face the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET, at Yankee Stadium.

Yankees vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Time: 7:05 PM ET

TV Channel: YES

Location: The Bronx, New York

Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees rank fifth-best in MLB action with 106 total home runs.

New York ranks 13th in baseball, slugging .412.

The Yankees are 24th in MLB with a .230 batting average.

New York has the No. 16 offense in baseball, scoring 4.5 runs per game (322 total runs).

The Yankees' .298 on-base percentage is the third-worst in baseball.

The Yankees strike out 8.4 times per game, the No. 12 mark in baseball.

The pitching staff for New York has a collective 8.9 K/9, the 10th-best in the majors.

New York has a 3.74 team ERA that ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Yankees have the sixth-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.235).

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

The Yankees will send Gerrit Cole (7-1) to the mound for his 16th start of the season. He is 7-1 with a 2.75 ERA and 98 strikeouts in 91 2/3 innings pitched.

His last time out was on Wednesday against the New York Mets, when the right-hander tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.

Cole is seeking his fourth quality start in a row.

Cole will try to build upon a 16-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 6.1 innings per appearance).

He has had four appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 6/13/2023 Mets W 7-6 Away Luis Severino Max Scherzer 6/14/2023 Mets L 4-3 Away Gerrit Cole Justin Verlander 6/16/2023 Red Sox L 15-5 Away Domingo Germán Tanner Houck 6/18/2023 Red Sox L 6-2 Away Clarke Schmidt Kaleb Ort 6/18/2023 Red Sox L 4-1 Away Luis Severino Brayan Bello 6/20/2023 Mariners - Home Gerrit Cole George Kirby 6/21/2023 Mariners - Home Domingo Germán Luis Castillo 6/22/2023 Mariners - Home Domingo Germán Bryan Woo 6/23/2023 Rangers - Home Luis Severino Dane Dunning 6/24/2023 Rangers - Home Clarke Schmidt Jon Gray 6/25/2023 Rangers - Home Gerrit Cole Andrew Heaney

