Gleyber Torres' New York Yankees (39-33) and Ty France's Seattle Mariners (35-35) will square off in the series opener on Tuesday, June 20 at Yankee Stadium. The contest will begin at 7:05 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Yankees as -115 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Mariners -105 moneyline odds to win. The matchup's total is listed at 7 runs.

Yankees vs. Mariners Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Probable Pitchers: Gerrit Cole - NYY (7-1, 2.75 ERA) vs George Kirby - SEA (6-5, 3.24 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Yankees vs. Mariners Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

If you're wanting to put money on the Yankees and Mariners matchup but want some assistance with how to get started, here's a quick breakdown. Betting the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Yankees (-115) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they end up winning the game, you'd get $18.70 back in your pocket.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to bet, such as player props (will Gleyber Torres get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Yankees vs. Mariners Betting Trends and Insights

The Yankees have been favorites in 47 games this season and won 28 (59.6%) of those contests.

The Yankees have gone 28-19 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter (59.6% winning percentage).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for New York.

The Yankees were the moneyline favorite for six of their last 10 games, and went 2-4 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, New York and its opponents combined to go over the run total three times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Mariners have been victorious in eight, or 36.4%, of the 22 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Mariners have been victorious eight times in 16 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

In three games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by bookmakers, the Mariners had a record of 1-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents are 5-4-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Yankees vs. Mariners Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Gleyber Torres 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+190) Giancarlo Stanton 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+210) Jose Trevino 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+250) Anthony Rizzo 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+200) Billy McKinney 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+230)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +1300 6th 2nd Win AL East +900 - 2nd

Think the Yankees can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for New York and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.