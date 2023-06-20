Top Player Prop Bets for Yankees vs. Mariners on June 20, 2023
You can wager on player prop bet odds for Gleyber Torres, Ty France and other players on the New York Yankees and Seattle Mariners prior to their matchup at 7:05 PM ET on Tuesday at Yankee Stadium.
Yankees vs. Mariners Game Info
- When: Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York
- How to Watch on TV: YES
MLB Props Today: New York Yankees
Gerrit Cole Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: -135)
Cole Stats
- The Yankees will hand the ball to Gerrit Cole (7-1) for his 16th start of the season.
- If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fourth consecutive quality start.
- Cole has pitched five or more innings in 15 straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has four appearances with no earned runs allowed in 15 chances this season.
- Among qualified pitchers this year, the 32-year-old's 2.75 ERA ranks ninth, 1.113 WHIP ranks 20th, and 9.6 K/9 ranks 22nd.
Cole Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Mets
|Jun. 14
|6.0
|4
|1
|1
|8
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Jun. 9
|6.0
|7
|2
|2
|6
|1
|at Dodgers
|Jun. 3
|6.0
|4
|1
|1
|5
|2
|vs. Padres
|May. 28
|6.0
|4
|6
|5
|9
|3
|vs. Orioles
|May. 23
|5.0
|6
|5
|5
|2
|3
Gleyber Torres Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
Torres Stats
- Torres has 67 hits with 10 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs, 30 walks and 30 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.
- He's slashed .256/.331/.439 on the season.
- Torres will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .294 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and two RBI.
Torres Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Red Sox
|Jun. 18
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|at Red Sox
|Jun. 18
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|at Red Sox
|Jun. 16
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Mets
|Jun. 14
|0-for-0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mets
|Jun. 13
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Anthony Rizzo Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)
Rizzo Stats
- Anthony Rizzo has nine doubles, 11 home runs, 21 walks and 36 RBI (66 total hits).
- He's slashed .262/.339/.429 so far this year.
Rizzo Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Red Sox
|Jun. 18
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Red Sox
|Jun. 18
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Red Sox
|Jun. 16
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|3
|2
|at Mets
|Jun. 14
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mets
|Jun. 13
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners
Ty France Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
France Stats
- France has 21 doubles, six home runs, 18 walks and 32 RBI (75 total hits). He has stolen one base.
- He has a slash line of .278/.347/.422 on the year.
France Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. White Sox
|Jun. 18
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Jun. 17
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Jun. 16
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Marlins
|Jun. 14
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Marlins
|Jun. 13
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Julio Rodríguez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)
Rodríguez Stats
- Julio Rodriguez has 14 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs, 20 walks and 39 RBI (69 total hits). He's also swiped 15 bases.
- He has a .244/.303/.428 slash line so far this year.
- Rodriguez has picked up a hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .227 with two doubles, a walk and two RBI.
Rodríguez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. White Sox
|Jun. 18
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1
|vs. White Sox
|Jun. 17
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|vs. White Sox
|Jun. 16
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Marlins
|Jun. 14
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Marlins
|Jun. 13
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
