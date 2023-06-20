The New York Yankees (39-33) and Seattle Mariners (35-35) clash on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET, opening a three-game series at Yankee Stadium.

The Yankees will give the ball to Gerrit Cole (7-1, 2.75 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Mariners will counter with George Kirby (6-5, 3.24 ERA).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Yankees vs. Mariners Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Cole - NYY (7-1, 2.75 ERA) vs Kirby - SEA (6-5, 3.24 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Gerrit Cole

The Yankees will hand the ball to Cole (7-1) for his 16th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw six innings against the New York Mets, giving up one earned run while allowing four hits.

The 32-year-old has an ERA of 2.75, a 3.38 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.113 in 15 games this season.

He's looking to extend his three-game quality start streak.

Cole has pitched five or more innings in 15 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has four appearances with no earned runs allowed in 15 chances this season.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: George Kirby

Kirby gets the start for the Mariners, his 14th of the season. He is 6-5 with a 3.24 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 80 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Wednesday, the righty went six innings against the Miami Marlins, giving up no earned runs while surrendering three hits.

In 13 games this season, the 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.24, with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .256 against him.

Kirby has registered 10 quality starts this season.

Kirby will try to collect his 11th outing of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 6.2 innings per appearance.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in three of his 13 outings this season.

The 25-year-old's 3.24 ERA ranks 19th, 1.066 WHIP ranks 13th, and 7.9 K/9 ranks 45th among qualifying pitchers this season.

George Kirby vs. Yankees

The opposing Yankees offense has a collective .230 batting average, and is 26th in the league with 549 total hits and 16th in MLB play with 322 runs scored. They have the 13th-ranked slugging percentage (.412) and are fifth in all of MLB with 106 home runs.

Kirby has a 0 ERA and a 0.375 WHIP against the Yankees this season in eight innings pitched, allowing a .120 batting average over one appearance.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.