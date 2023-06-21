The New York Yankees, including Anthony Rizzo (.237 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), take on starter Luis Castillo and the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium, Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he collected two extra-base hits (3-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Mariners.

Anthony Rizzo Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo

TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Anthony Rizzo At The Plate

Rizzo leads New York in OBP (.345), slugging percentage (.441) and total hits (69) this season.

Rizzo has picked up a hit in 70.1% of his 67 games this season, with multiple hits in 25.4% of those games.

He has hit a home run in 13.4% of his games in 2023, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.

Rizzo has had an RBI in 25 games this season (37.3%), including nine multi-RBI outings (13.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 41.8% of his games this year (28 of 67), he has scored, and in six of those games (9.0%) he has scored more than once.

Anthony Rizzo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 30 .324 AVG .205 .391 OBP .290 .547 SLG .316 15 XBH 7 8 HR 3 22 RBI 15 28/13 K/BB 36/8 0 SB 0

Mariners Pitching Rankings