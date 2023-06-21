The New York Yankees and Billy McKinney, who went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBI last time in action, take on Luis Castillo and the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium, Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Mariners.

Billy McKinney Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo

TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Billy McKinney At The Plate

McKinney is hitting .289 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs and a walk.

McKinney has had a base hit in 10 of 11 games this year, and multiple hits once.

He has homered in two of 11 games played this year, and in 5.1% of his plate appearances.

In three games this year, McKinney has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in five games this year (45.5%), but has had no multi-run games.

Billy McKinney Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 5 .300 AVG .278 .300 OBP .316 .800 SLG .333 5 XBH 1 2 HR 0 3 RBI 1 2/0 K/BB 4/1 0 SB 0

Mariners Pitching Rankings