DJ LeMahieu -- with an on-base percentage of .194 in his past 10 games, 97 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Seattle Mariners, with Luis Castillo on the hill, on June 21 at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Red Sox.

DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo

Luis Castillo TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Looking to place a prop bet on DJ LeMahieu? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

DJ LeMahieu At The Plate

LeMahieu has 10 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 17 walks while batting .232.

LeMahieu has had a hit in 40 of 61 games this season (65.6%), including multiple hits 11 times (18.0%).

He has hit a home run in 11.5% of his games in 2023, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.

LeMahieu has an RBI in 18 of 61 games this year, with multiple RBI in five of them.

He has scored in 34.4% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 6.6%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 29 .276 AVG .185 .339 OBP .239 .466 SLG .306 11 XBH 8 5 HR 2 16 RBI 7 32/9 K/BB 33/8 0 SB 0

Mariners Pitching Rankings