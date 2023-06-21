Giancarlo Stanton -- with an on-base percentage of .205 in his past 10 games, 52 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Seattle Mariners, with Luis Castillo on the mound, on June 21 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Mariners.

Amazon Prime Video Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Stanton has four doubles, six home runs and six walks while batting .196.

Stanton has reached base via a hit in 16 games this year (of 26 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.

Looking at the 26 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in six of them (23.1%), and in 5.7% of his trips to the dish.

In 38.5% of his games this season, Stanton has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.5%.

He has scored in nine of 26 games (34.6%), including multiple runs twice.

Home Away 14 GP 12 .160 AVG .234 .222 OBP .294 .360 SLG .489 4 XBH 6 3 HR 3 7 RBI 6 13/3 K/BB 15/3 0 SB 0

