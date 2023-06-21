The New York Yankees, including Josh Donaldson (hitting .103 in his past 10 games, with two home runs, four walks and three RBI), battle starter Luis Castillo and the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium, Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Mariners.

Josh Donaldson Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo

Luis Castillo TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Donaldson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Josh Donaldson At The Plate

Donaldson is batting .143 with six home runs and six walks.

In six of 18 games this year (33.3%), Donaldson has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

In five games this season, he has hit a long ball (27.8%, and 9.5% of his trips to the plate).

In six games this season, Donaldson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In eight of 18 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Josh Donaldson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 5 .108 AVG .211 .195 OBP .273 .351 SLG .684 3 XBH 3 3 HR 3 3 RBI 5 13/4 K/BB 5/2 0 SB 0

Mariners Pitching Rankings