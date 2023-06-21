Kyle Higashioka Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Mariners - June 21
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Kyle Higashioka -- with a slugging percentage of .441 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Seattle Mariners, with Luis Castillo on the hill, on June 21 at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the Red Sox.
Kyle Higashioka Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
- TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)
Discover More About This Game
Kyle Higashioka At The Plate
- Higashioka has six doubles, three home runs and seven walks while hitting .236.
- In 60.6% of his 33 games this season, Higashioka has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.
- In three games this year, he has gone deep (9.1%, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate).
- In 13 games this season (39.4%), Higashioka has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (12.1%) he had two or more.
- In 10 of 33 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Kyle Higashioka Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|17
|.255
|AVG
|.220
|.314
|OBP
|.258
|.532
|SLG
|.254
|7
|XBH
|2
|3
|HR
|0
|9
|RBI
|8
|18/4
|K/BB
|17/3
|0
|SB
|0
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 9.2 K/9, the eighth-best in MLB.
- The Mariners have a 3.89 team ERA that ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to surrender the first-fewest home runs in baseball (67 total, 0.9 per game).
- Castillo gets the start for the Mariners, his 15th of the season. He is 4-5 with a 2.73 ERA and 98 strikeouts through 82 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Thursday against the Miami Marlins, the righty threw 5 2/3 innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering two hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 30-year-old's 2.73 ERA ranks ninth, 1.020 WHIP ranks sixth, and 10.7 K/9 ranks seventh.
