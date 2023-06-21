The New York Yankees, including Willie Calhoun and his .462 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Luis Castillo and the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium, Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Red Sox.

Willie Calhoun Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo

Luis Castillo TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Looking to place a prop bet on Willie Calhoun? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Willie Calhoun At The Plate

Calhoun is batting .237 with seven doubles, five home runs and 13 walks.

In 53.5% of his 43 games this season, Calhoun has picked up at least one hit. He's also had eight multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in 11.6% of his games this year, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.

Calhoun has picked up an RBI in 25.6% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 9.3% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once 15 times this year (34.9%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Willie Calhoun Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 21 .219 AVG .254 .296 OBP .311 .469 SLG .343 8 XBH 4 4 HR 1 9 RBI 7 11/7 K/BB 8/6 0 SB 0

Mariners Pitching Rankings