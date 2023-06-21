Wednesday's game that pits the New York Yankees (40-33) versus the Seattle Mariners (35-36) at Yankee Stadium should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-3 in favor of the Yankees. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET on June 21.

The Mariners will give the nod to Luis Castillo (4-5) versus the Yankees and Jhony Brito.

Yankees vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: Amazon Prime Video

Yankees vs. Mariners Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Yankees 5, Mariners 4.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Mariners

Total Prediction: Over 7 runs

Yankees Performance Insights

The Yankees have played as the underdog in three of their past 10 games and have gone 1-2 in those contests.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, New York and its opponents are 2-7-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Yankees' past 10 games.

The Yankees have come away with 10 wins in the 23 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, New York has come away with a win three times in six chances when named as an underdog of at least +135 or worse on the moneyline.

The Yankees have an implied victory probability of 42.6% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

The offense for New York is the No. 17 offense in baseball, scoring 4.5 runs per game (325 total runs).

The Yankees have pitched to a 3.70 ERA this season, which ranks third in baseball.

