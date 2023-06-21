The Seattle Mariners and Teoscar Hernandez will square off against the New York Yankees and Anthony Rizzo at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday, with the first pitch at 7:05 PM ET.

The Yankees are +145 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favorite Mariners (-175). The total is 7.5 runs for the game.

Rep your team with officially licensed Yankees gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Yankees vs. Mariners Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Mariners -175 +145 7.5 -110 -110 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Yankees Recent Betting Performance

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have posted a mark of 1-2.

When it comes to the total, the Yankees and their foes are 2-7-1 in their previous 10 contests.

The past 10 Yankees games have not had a runline set by bookmakers. For three consecutive games, New York and its opponent have fallen short of the over/under, with the average total set by sportsbooks being 8.2 runs.

Read More About This Game

Yankees Betting Records & Stats

The Yankees have been underdogs in 23 games this season and have come away with the win 10 times (43.5%) in those contests.

New York has a record of 1-2 when it's set as an underdog of +145 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Yankees have a 40.8% chance of walking away with the win.

New York's games have gone over the total in 31 of its 73 chances.

In 11 games with a line this season, the Yankees have a mark of 6-5-0 against the spread.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Yankees Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 22-17 18-16 19-7 21-26 34-28 6-5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.