The New York Yankees and Gleyber Torres square off against Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday, in the second game of a three-game series at Yankee Stadium.

Yankees vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees rank fifth in Major League Baseball with 107 home runs.

New York is 13th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .412 this season.

The Yankees' .231 batting average ranks 24th in the league this season.

New York ranks 17th in the majors with 325 total runs scored this season.

The Yankees have an on-base percentage of .298 this season, which ranks 28th in the league.

The Yankees rank 12th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.4 whiffs per contest.

New York has an 8.9 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, 10th-best in baseball.

New York has the third-best ERA (3.70) in the majors this season.

The Yankees have a combined WHIP of just 1.225 as a pitching staff, which is the fifth-best in baseball this season.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

The Yankees will send Jhony Brito to the mound for his first start this season.

The right-hander will make his MLB debut at the age of 25.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 6/14/2023 Mets L 4-3 Away Gerrit Cole Justin Verlander 6/16/2023 Red Sox L 15-5 Away Domingo Germán Tanner Houck 6/18/2023 Red Sox L 6-2 Away Clarke Schmidt Kaleb Ort 6/18/2023 Red Sox L 4-1 Away Luis Severino Brayan Bello 6/20/2023 Mariners W 3-1 Home Gerrit Cole George Kirby 6/21/2023 Mariners - Home Jhony Brito Luis Castillo 6/22/2023 Mariners - Home Domingo Germán Bryan Woo 6/23/2023 Rangers - Home Luis Severino Dane Dunning 6/24/2023 Rangers - Home Clarke Schmidt Jon Gray 6/25/2023 Rangers - Home Gerrit Cole Andrew Heaney 6/27/2023 Athletics - Away - Paul Blackburn

