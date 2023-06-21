Ty France and the Seattle Mariners (35-36) will visit Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees (40-33) at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday, June 21, with a start time of 7:05 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Mariners as -160 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Yankees +135 moneyline odds to win. The over/under is 7 runs for this matchup (with -120 odds on the over and +100 odds to go under).

Date: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Probable Pitchers: Luis Castillo - SEA (4-5, 2.73 ERA) vs Jhony Brito - NYY (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

This season, the Mariners have been favored 47 times and won 26, or 55.3%, of those games.

The Mariners have gone 14-7 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -160 or shorter (66.7% winning percentage).

Seattle has a 61.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Mariners have a 3-3 record over the six games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Seattle combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total four times.

The Yankees have been victorious in 10, or 43.5%, of the 23 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Yankees have been victorious three times in six chances when named as an underdog of at least +135 or worse on the moneyline.

The Yankees have played as underdogs in three of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have failed to hit the over eight times.

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U DJ LeMahieu 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+1050) 0.5 (+300) Giancarlo Stanton 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+270) Billy McKinney 0.5 (+100) 0.5 (+100) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+275) Kyle Higashioka 0.5 (-111) 0.5 (-111) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+280) Harrison Bader 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+250)

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +1300 6th 2nd Win AL East +900 - 2nd

