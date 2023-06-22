After going 2-for-3 with a home run and an RBI in his most recent game, Billy McKinney and the New York Yankees face the Seattle Mariners (who will hand the ball to Bryan Woo) at 7:05 PM ET on Thursday.

In his last game, he notched a home run while going 2-for-3 against the Mariners.

Billy McKinney Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Thursday, June 22, 2023

Thursday, June 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Bryan Woo

Bryan Woo TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Looking to place a prop bet on Billy McKinney? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Billy McKinney At The Plate

McKinney is batting .317 with three doubles, a triple, three home runs and a walk.

McKinney has gotten a hit in 11 of 12 games this year (91.7%), with multiple hits twice.

He has hit a home run in 25.0% of his games in 2023 (three of 12), and 7.1% of his trips to the plate.

In four games this year, McKinney has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in six of 12 games so far this season.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Billy McKinney Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 5 .348 AVG .278 .348 OBP .316 .913 SLG .333 6 XBH 1 3 HR 0 4 RBI 1 2/0 K/BB 4/1 0 SB 0

Mariners Pitching Rankings