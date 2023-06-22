DJ LeMahieu returns to action for the New York Yankees versus Bryan Woo and the Seattle MarinersJune 22 at 7:05 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since June 18, when he went 0-for-4 against the Red Sox.

DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Thursday, June 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Mariners Starter: Bryan Woo
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Discover More About This Game

DJ LeMahieu At The Plate

  • LeMahieu is batting .232 with 10 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 17 walks.
  • In 65.6% of his games this year (40 of 61), LeMahieu has picked up at least one hit, and in 11 of those games (18.0%) he recorded more than one.
  • He has hit a long ball in 11.5% of his games in 2023, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.
  • LeMahieu has driven in a run in 18 games this season (29.5%), including five games with more than one RBI (8.2%).
  • He has scored in 34.4% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 6.6%.

DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
32 GP 29
.276 AVG .185
.339 OBP .239
.466 SLG .306
11 XBH 8
5 HR 2
16 RBI 7
32/9 K/BB 33/8
0 SB 0

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 9.2 K/9, the ninth-best in MLB.
  • The Mariners' 3.90 team ERA ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Mariners surrender the fewest home runs in baseball (70 total, one per game).
  • The Mariners will send Woo (0-1) out for his fourth start of the season. He is 0-1 with a 7.30 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 12 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His last time out came on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, when the right-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.
  • In three games this season, the 23-year-old has an ERA of 7.30, with 14.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .275 against him.
