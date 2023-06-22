On Thursday, Giancarlo Stanton (.205 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 52 points below season-long percentage) and the New York Yankees play the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Bryan Woo. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Mariners.

Giancarlo Stanton Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Thursday, June 22, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Mariners Starter: Bryan Woo

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Discover More About This Game

Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate

Stanton is batting .196 with four doubles, six home runs and six walks.

Stanton has gotten at least one hit in 61.5% of his games this season (16 of 26), with at least two hits three times (11.5%).

He has hit a home run in 23.1% of his games in 2023 (six of 26), and 5.7% of his trips to the dish.

Stanton has driven home a run in 10 games this year (38.5%), including more than one RBI in 11.5% of his games.

He has scored in nine of 26 games (34.6%), including multiple runs twice.

Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 12 .160 AVG .234 .222 OBP .294 .360 SLG .489 4 XBH 6 3 HR 3 7 RBI 6 13/3 K/BB 15/3 0 SB 0

Mariners Pitching Rankings