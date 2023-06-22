The New York Giants at the moment have the 16th-ranked odds in the league to win the Super Bowl at +5000.

Giants Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC East: +600

+600 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +5000

New York Betting Insights

New York put together a 13-4-0 ATS record last year.

Last season, seven Giants games hit the over.

New York ranked 18th in total offense (333.9 yards per game) and 25th in total defense (358.2 yards allowed per game) last season.

The Giants went 5-3-1 at home last year and 4-4 away from home.

New York collected three wins as the favorite (in five games) and six wins as an underdog (12 games).

The Giants won just once in the NFC East (1-4-1), and they went 4-7-1 in the NFC overall.

Giants Impact Players

Daniel Jones threw for 3,205 yards (200.3 per game), completing 67.2% of his throws, with 15 touchdowns and five interceptions in 16 games last year.

On the ground, Jones scored seven touchdowns and picked up 708 yards.

On the ground, Saquon Barkley scored 10 touchdowns and accumulated 1,312 yards (82.0 per game).

Barkley also had 57 receptions for 338 yards and zero TDs.

In the Colts' passing game a season ago, Parris Campbell scored three TDs, catching 63 balls for 623 yards (36.6 per game).

Darius Slayton had 46 receptions for 724 yards (45.3 per game) and two touchdowns in 16 games.

As a playmaker on defense, Bobby Okereke registered 149 tackles and 6.0 TFL in 17 games with the Colts last year.

2023-24 Giants NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Cowboys - +1400 2 September 17 @ Cardinals - +20000 3 September 21 @ 49ers - +1000 4 October 2 Seahawks - +3300 5 October 8 @ Dolphins - +2500 6 October 15 @ Bills - +800 7 October 22 Commanders - +6600 8 October 29 Jets - +1600 9 November 5 @ Raiders - +6600 10 November 12 @ Cowboys - +1400 11 November 19 @ Commanders - +6600 12 November 26 Patriots - +5000 14 December 11 Packers - +6600 15 December 17 @ Saints - +4000 16 December 25 @ Eagles - +700 17 December 31 Rams - +6600 18 January 7 Eagles - +700

