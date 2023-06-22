Jose Trevino Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Mariners - June 22
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New York Yankees, including Jose Trevino (batting .259 in his past 10 games, with a double and two RBI), battle starting pitcher Bryan Woo and the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium, Thursday at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Mariners.
Jose Trevino Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Thursday, June 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: Bryan Woo
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jose Trevino? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Jose Trevino At The Plate
- Trevino is batting .220 with three doubles, three home runs and seven walks.
- Trevino has recorded a hit in 23 of 41 games this year (56.1%), including three multi-hit games (7.3%).
- Looking at the 41 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in three of them (7.3%), and in 2.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Trevino has driven home a run in nine games this season (22.0%), including more than one RBI in 7.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- He has scored in 12 games this season (29.3%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jose Trevino Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|18
|.221
|AVG
|.220
|.254
|OBP
|.270
|.338
|SLG
|.288
|4
|XBH
|2
|2
|HR
|1
|10
|RBI
|3
|12/3
|K/BB
|7/4
|0
|SB
|0
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 9.2 K/9, the ninth-best in the league.
- The Mariners have a 3.90 team ERA that ranks 10th among all league pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to give up the fewest home runs in baseball (70 total, one per game).
- Woo makes the start for the Mariners, his fourth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 7.30 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 12 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, the right-hander went 5 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- In three games this season, the 23-year-old has amassed an ERA of 7.30, with 14.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .275 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.