On Thursday, Josh Donaldson (.091 batting average in his past 10 games, with two home runs, three walks and three RBI) and the New York Yankees play the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Bryan Woo. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Mariners.

Josh Donaldson Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Thursday, June 22, 2023

Game Day: Thursday, June 22, 2023
Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Bryan Woo TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Discover More About This Game

Josh Donaldson At The Plate

Donaldson is batting .133 with six home runs and six walks.

In six of 19 games this season (31.6%), Donaldson has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has hit a home run in 26.3% of his games in 2023 (five of 19), and 9% of his trips to the plate.

Donaldson has driven in a run in six games this year (31.6%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In eight of 19 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Josh Donaldson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 5 .098 AVG .211 .178 OBP .273 .317 SLG .684 3 XBH 3 3 HR 3 3 RBI 5 14/4 K/BB 5/2 0 SB 0

Mariners Pitching Rankings