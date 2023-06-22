Thursday's contest at Yankee Stadium has the New York Yankees (41-33) taking on the Seattle Mariners (35-37) at 7:05 PM ET (on June 22). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-4 win for the Yankees, so it should be a competitive matchup.

The probable pitchers are Bryan Woo (0-1) for the Mariners and Domingo German (4-4) for the Yankees.

Yankees vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, June 22, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Yankees vs. Mariners Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Yankees 5, Mariners 4.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Mariners

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Yankees Performance Insights

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have a record of 2-2.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, New York and its opponents are 2-7-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Yankees' previous 10 matchups have not had a runline set by sportsbooks.

The Yankees have won in 11, or 45.8%, of the 24 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, New York has come away with a win 11 times in 23 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Yankees have a 51.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

The offense for New York is the No. 17 offense in the majors, scoring 4.4 runs per game (329 total runs).

The Yankees have pitched to a 3.68 ERA this season, which ranks third in baseball.

Yankees Schedule