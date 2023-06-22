Domingo German gets the nod for the New York Yankees on Thursday at Yankee Stadium against Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET in this final game of a three-game series.

The Yankees have been listed as -120 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Mariners (+100). The contest's over/under is set at 7.5 runs.

Yankees vs. Mariners Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, June 22, 2023

Thursday, June 22, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Yankees -120 +100 7.5 -115 -105 - - -

Yankees Recent Betting Performance

The Yankees have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and have gone 1-3 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Yankees and their opponents have combined to hit the over two times.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Yankees' last 10 games. New York games have gone under the point total four consecutive times, and the average total in this streak was 7.9 runs.

Yankees Betting Records & Stats

The Yankees have been favored on the moneyline 47 total times this season. They've finished 28-19 in those games.

New York has a record of 26-15 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter (63.4% winning percentage).

The Yankees have an implied moneyline win probability of 54.5% in this contest.

New York has combined with opponents to go over the total 31 times this season for a 31-40-3 record against the over/under.

The Yankees have put together a 6-5-0 record against the spread this season (covering 54.5% of the time).

Yankees Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 23-17 18-16 19-7 22-26 35-28 6-5

