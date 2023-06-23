Anthony Rizzo -- with a slugging percentage of .294 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Texas Rangers, with Dane Dunning on the hill, on June 23 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-2 against the Mariners.

Anthony Rizzo Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023

Friday, June 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Rangers Starter: Dane Dunning

Dane Dunning TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Discover More About This Game

Anthony Rizzo At The Plate

Rizzo leads New York with 70 hits and an OBP of .349, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .437.

Among qualifying batters in MLB, he ranks 58th in batting average, 44th in on-base percentage, and 70th in slugging.

In 48 of 69 games this season (69.6%) Rizzo has picked up a hit, and in 17 of those games he had more than one (24.6%).

He has hit a long ball in 13.0% of his games this year, and 3.7% of his chances at the plate.

In 36.2% of his games this year, Rizzo has notched at least one RBI. In nine of those games (13.0%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 42.0% of his games this season (29 of 69), with two or more runs six times (8.7%).

Anthony Rizzo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 30 .319 AVG .205 .396 OBP .290 .535 SLG .316 15 XBH 7 8 HR 3 22 RBI 15 29/16 K/BB 36/8 0 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings