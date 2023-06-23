The Buffalo Bills right now have the third-best odds to win the Super Bowl in the entire league at +800.

Bills Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC East: +125

+125 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +800

Buffalo Betting Insights

Buffalo put together a 7-8-0 record against the spread last season.

Bills games hit the over six out of 16 times last season.

Buffalo had the sixth-ranked defense last year (319.1 yards allowed per game), and it was better on the other side of the ball, ranking second-best with 397.6 yards per game.

The Bills went 7-1 at home last year and 6-2 on the road.

In the AFC East the Bills were 4-2, and in the conference as a whole they went 9-2.

Bills Impact Players

In 16 games last year, Josh Allen passed for 4,283 yards (267.7 per game), with 35 touchdowns and 14 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 63.3%.

On the ground, Allen scored seven touchdowns and picked up 762 yards.

In the passing game, Stefon Diggs scored 11 TDs, hauling in 108 balls for 1,429 yards (89.3 per game).

Latavius Murray ran for 760 yards (58.5 per game) and six touchdowns in 13 games a season ago.

In the passing game, Gabriel Davis scored seven TDs, hauling in 48 balls for 836 yards (55.7 per game).

On defense last year, Matt Milano helped lead the way with three interceptions to go with 99 tackles, 12.0 TFL, 1.5 sacks, and 11 passes defended in 15 games.

2023-24 Bills NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 11 @ Jets - +1600 2 September 17 Raiders - +6600 3 September 24 @ Commanders - +6600 4 October 1 Dolphins - +2500 5 October 8 Jaguars - +2500 6 October 15 Giants - +5000 7 October 22 @ Patriots - +5000 8 October 26 Buccaneers - +10000 9 November 5 @ Bengals - +900 10 November 13 Broncos - +5000 11 November 19 Jets - +1600 12 November 26 @ Eagles - +700 14 December 10 @ Chiefs - +650 15 December 17 Cowboys - +1400 16 December 23 @ Chargers - +2500 17 December 31 Patriots - +5000 18 January 7 @ Dolphins - +2500

