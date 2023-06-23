Giancarlo Stanton Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Rangers - June 23
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New York Yankees and Giancarlo Stanton (.176 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Dane Dunning and the Texas Rangers at Yankee Stadium, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Mariners.
Giancarlo Stanton Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Rangers Starter: Dane Dunning
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate
- Stanton has four doubles, six home runs and six walks while hitting .190.
- Stanton has gotten a hit in 16 of 27 games this season (59.3%), with at least two hits on three occasions (11.1%).
- He has hit a long ball in six games this season (22.2%), homering in 5.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Stanton has driven home a run in 10 games this season (37.0%), including more than one RBI in 11.1% of his games.
- He has scored in nine of 27 games (33.3%), including multiple runs twice.
Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|12
|.151
|AVG
|.234
|.211
|OBP
|.294
|.340
|SLG
|.489
|4
|XBH
|6
|3
|HR
|3
|7
|RBI
|6
|14/3
|K/BB
|15/3
|0
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Rangers' 3.81 team ERA ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to surrender 76 home runs (one per game), the fifth-fewest in baseball.
- Dunning makes the start for the Rangers, his ninth of the season. He is 6-1 with a 2.92 ERA and 39 strikeouts through 64 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he went six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 28-year-old has put together a 2.92 ERA and 5.4 strikeouts per nine innings in 16 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .240 to opposing hitters.
