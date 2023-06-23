Gleyber Torres Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Rangers - June 23
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Gleyber Torres -- with a slugging percentage of .486 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Texas Rangers, with Dane Dunning on the mound, on June 23 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Mariners.
Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Rangers Starter: Dane Dunning
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Gleyber Torres At The Plate
- Torres is batting .253 with 10 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 31 walks.
- Torres has had a hit in 51 of 73 games this year (69.9%), including multiple hits 17 times (23.3%).
- He has gone deep in 15.1% of his games in 2023 (11 of 73), and 3.9% of his trips to the dish.
- In 24.7% of his games this year, Torres has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 46.6% of his games this year (34 of 73), he has scored, and in seven of those games (9.6%) he has scored more than once.
Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|31
|.247
|AVG
|.260
|.337
|OBP
|.317
|.438
|SLG
|.417
|12
|XBH
|11
|8
|HR
|4
|20
|RBI
|10
|26/20
|K/BB
|16/11
|5
|SB
|1
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Rangers have the seventh-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.81).
- Rangers pitchers combine to surrender 76 home runs (one per game), the fifth-fewest in baseball.
- Dunning makes the start for the Rangers, his ninth of the season. He is 6-1 with a 2.92 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 64 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he tossed six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In 16 games this season, the 28-year-old has a 2.92 ERA and 5.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .240 to opposing batters.
