The New York Yankees, including Isiah Kiner-Falefa and his .429 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one extra-base hit but no home run), battle starting pitcher Dane Dunning and the Texas Rangers at Yankee Stadium, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his previous appearance against the Mariners.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023

Friday, June 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Dane Dunning

Dane Dunning TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Isiah Kiner-Falefa? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate

Kiner-Falefa has five doubles, a triple, four home runs and seven walks while batting .237.

In 27 of 53 games this year (50.9%) Kiner-Falefa has picked up a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (13.2%).

He has homered in four games this season (7.5%), leaving the park in 2.5% of his trips to the dish.

Kiner-Falefa has driven in a run in 10 games this year (18.9%), including five games with more than one RBI (9.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once 14 times this season (26.4%), including three games with multiple runs (5.7%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 23 .227 AVG .247 .266 OBP .284 .360 SLG .364 5 XBH 5 2 HR 2 9 RBI 8 8/3 K/BB 20/4 5 SB 3

Rangers Pitching Rankings