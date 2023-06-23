After hitting .259 with a double and two RBI in his past 10 games, Jose Trevino and the New York Yankees take on the Texas Rangers (who will hand the ball to Dane Dunning) at 7:05 PM ET on Friday.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Mariners.

Jose Trevino Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023

Friday, June 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rangers Starter: Dane Dunning

TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Discover More About This Game

Jose Trevino At The Plate

Trevino has three doubles, three home runs and seven walks while hitting .220.

Trevino has gotten at least one hit in 56.1% of his games this season (23 of 41), with at least two hits three times (7.3%).

Looking at the 41 games he has played this season, he's went deep in three of them (7.3%), and in 2.2% of his trips to the dish.

Trevino has picked up an RBI in 22.0% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 7.3% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored in 12 of 41 games so far this season.

Jose Trevino Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 23 GP 18 .221 AVG .220 .254 OBP .270 .338 SLG .288 4 XBH 2 2 HR 1 10 RBI 3 12/3 K/BB 7/4 0 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings