The New York Liberty (7-3) travel to face the Atlanta Dream (5-6) after victories in three road games in a row. The game begins at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, June 23, 2023.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Liberty vs. Dream matchup in this article.

Liberty vs. Dream Game Info

  • Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ION
  • Location: College Park, Georgia
  • Arena: Gateway Center Arena

Liberty vs. Dream Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Liberty Moneyline Dream Moneyline
DraftKings Liberty (-7.5) 167 -365 +300 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Liberty (-8.5) 167.5 -375 +280 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Liberty (-8.5) 167.5 -375 +260 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Liberty (-8.5) 165.5 -380 +280 Bet on this game with Tipico

Liberty vs. Dream Betting Trends

  • The Liberty are 4-5-0 ATS this season.
  • The Dream are 6-4-0 ATS this season.
  • New York has covered the spread twice this season (2-4 ATS) when playing as at least 8.5-point favorites.
  • Atlanta has been an underdog by 8.5 points or more three times this year, and covered the spread each time.
  • So far this season, four out of the Liberty's nine games have gone over the point total.
  • Dream games have gone over the point total six out of 10 times this year.

