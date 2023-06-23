Liberty vs. Dream: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - June 23
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New York Liberty (7-3) travel to face the Atlanta Dream (5-6) after victories in three road games in a row. The game begins at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, June 23, 2023.
You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Liberty vs. Dream matchup in this article.
Liberty vs. Dream Game Info
- Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ION
- Location: College Park, Georgia
- Arena: Gateway Center Arena
Liberty vs. Dream Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Liberty Moneyline
|Dream Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Liberty (-7.5)
|167
|-365
|+300
|BetMGM
|Liberty (-8.5)
|167.5
|-375
|+280
|PointsBet
|Liberty (-8.5)
|167.5
|-375
|+260
|Tipico
|Liberty (-8.5)
|165.5
|-380
|+280
Liberty vs. Dream Betting Trends
- The Liberty are 4-5-0 ATS this season.
- The Dream are 6-4-0 ATS this season.
- New York has covered the spread twice this season (2-4 ATS) when playing as at least 8.5-point favorites.
- Atlanta has been an underdog by 8.5 points or more three times this year, and covered the spread each time.
- So far this season, four out of the Liberty's nine games have gone over the point total.
- Dream games have gone over the point total six out of 10 times this year.
