The New York Liberty (7-3) travel to face the Atlanta Dream (5-6) after victories in three road games in a row. The game begins at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, June 23, 2023.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Liberty vs. Dream matchup in this article.

Liberty vs. Dream Game Info

Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023

Friday, June 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ION

ION Location: College Park, Georgia

College Park, Georgia Arena: Gateway Center Arena

Liberty vs. Dream Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Liberty vs. Dream Betting Trends

The Liberty are 4-5-0 ATS this season.

The Dream are 6-4-0 ATS this season.

New York has covered the spread twice this season (2-4 ATS) when playing as at least 8.5-point favorites.

Atlanta has been an underdog by 8.5 points or more three times this year, and covered the spread each time.

So far this season, four out of the Liberty's nine games have gone over the point total.

Dream games have gone over the point total six out of 10 times this year.

