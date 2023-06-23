The Atlanta Dream (5-6) will attempt to end a three-game home losing streak when squaring off versus the New York Liberty (7-3) on Friday, June 23, 2023 at Gateway Center Arena, airing at 7:30 PM ET on ION.

Rep your team with officially licensed Liberty gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Liberty vs. Dream Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, June 23, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, June 23, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Gateway Center Arena in College Park, Georgia

Gateway Center Arena in College Park, Georgia TV: ION

ION Favorite: Liberty (-7.5)

Liberty (-7.5) Over/Under: 164.5

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Liberty or Dream with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Liberty vs. Dream Score Prediction

Prediction: Dream 81 Liberty 80

Spread & Total Prediction for Liberty vs. Dream

Pick ATS: Dream (+7.5)

Dream (+7.5) Pick OU: Under (164.5)

Liberty vs. Dream Spread & Total Insights

New York has won six of the nine games when it was favored on the moneyline this season (66.7%).

The Liberty have gone 4-2 when playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -350 or shorter (66.7%).

New York has covered the spread four times in nine games.

The Liberty are 3-4 as 7.5-point favorites or more.

This year, four of New York's nine games have gone over the point total.

The Liberty have had an average of 164.7 points in their games this season, 0.2 fewer than this matchup's total.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Liberty Performance Insights

The Liberty are giving up 79.1 points per game this year (fifth-ranked in WNBA), but they've really shined on offense, putting up 85.6 points per game (second-best).

New York ranks second-best in the WNBA by pulling down 36.3 boards per game. In terms of rebounds allowed, it ranks seventh in the league (34.7 allowed per contest).

The Liberty have fallen short in the turnover area this season, ranking third-worst in the league with 14 turnovers per game. They rank ninth with 12 forced turnovers per contest.

In terms of three-point shooting, it's been a dominant stretch for the Liberty, who are making 9.8 threes per game (best in WNBA) and shooting 36.6% from three-point land (second-best).

The Liberty are seventh in the WNBA with 7.5 three-pointers allowed per game this season. Meanwhile, they rank ninth with a 34.9% shooting percentage allowed from downtown.

New York is attempting 40.6 two-pointers per game this season, which account for 60.2% of the shots it has taken (and 68.3% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it is attempting 26.8 three-pointers per contest, which are 39.8% of its shots (and 31.7% of the team's buckets).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.