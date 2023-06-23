The injury report for the New York Liberty (7-3) ahead of their matchup with the Atlanta Dream (5-6) currently features just one player. The matchup tips at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, June 23 from Gateway Center Arena.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

The Liberty took care of business in their last game 89-71 against the Mercury on Sunday.

Rep your team with officially licensed Liberty gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

New York Liberty Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jocelyn Willoughby Out Quadricep 1 0.3 0.6

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel. Sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Atlanta Dream Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Aari McDonald Out Torn Labrum 6 2.4 3.8 Danielle Robinson Out Knee 5 1 1.7

Liberty vs. Dream Game Info

Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023

Friday, June 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ION

ION Location: College Park, Georgia

College Park, Georgia Arena: Gateway Center Arena

Use our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Liberty Player Leaders

Breanna Stewart is tops on her squad in both points (23.9) and rebounds (10.8) per game, and also posts 4 assists. Defensively, she delivers 1.7 steals (seventh in the league) and 2.1 blocked shots (fourth in the WNBA).

Courtney Vandersloot is tops on the Liberty at 8.6 assists per contest, while also putting up 3.4 rebounds and 10.3 points. She is first in the league in assists.

Sabrina Ionescu is posting 16.5 points, 4.3 assists and 6.3 rebounds per game.

Jonquel Jones is putting up 9.8 points, 1.5 assists and 5.7 rebounds per game.

Betnijah Laney is posting 9 points, 2.2 assists and 2.7 rebounds per game.

Liberty vs. Dream Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Liberty -8.5 167.5

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Liberty or Dream with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.