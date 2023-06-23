The Atlanta Dream (5-6) will look to halt a three-game home losing skid when taking on the New York Liberty (7-3) on Friday, June 23, 2023 at Gateway Center Arena, airing at 7:30 PM ET on ION.

Liberty vs. Dream Game Info

Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023

Friday, June 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ION

ION Arena: Gateway Center Arena

Key Stats for Liberty vs. Dream

The 85.6 points per game New York puts up are only 0.8 fewer points than Atlanta allows (86.4).

New York is shooting 45.8% from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points higher than the 42.2% Atlanta allows to opponents.

The Liberty have a 7-1 straight-up record in games they shoot higher than 42.2% from the field.

New York's 36.6% three-point shooting percentage this season is 4.6 percentage points higher than opponents of Atlanta have shot from deep (32.0%).

The Liberty are 7-0 when they shoot better than 32.0% from distance.

New York and Atlanta rebound at the exact same rate, 36.3 boards per game.

Liberty Injuries