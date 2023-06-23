Who are the probable pitchers lined up to start on Friday? Below, we list every starting pitching matchup for the day, which includes Logan Gilbert toeing the rubber for the Mariners, and Kyle Gibson getting the nod for the Orioles.

Read on to find the expected starters for every contest on the calendar for June 23.

Today's Probable Starting Pitchers

Pirates at Marlins Probable Pitchers

The Pittsburgh Pirates will send Luis Ortiz (1-3) to the hill as they take on the Marlins, who will counter with Jesus Luzardo (6-5) when the clubs face off on Friday.

PIT: Ortiz MIA: Luzardo 8 (37.2 IP) Games/IP 15 (83.2 IP) 4.30 ERA 4.09 6.2 K/9 10.1

Vegas Odds for Pirates at Marlins

MIA Odds to Win: -190

-190 PIT Odds to Win: +155

+155 Total: 7.5 runs

Twins at Tigers Probable Pitchers

The Minnesota Twins will send Kenta Maeda (0-4) to the mound as they take on the Tigers, who will look to Joey Wentz (1-7) for the game between the clubs on Friday.

MIN: Maeda DET: Wentz 4 (16 IP) Games/IP 14 (62 IP) 9.00 ERA 6.82 7.9 K/9 8.3

Vegas Odds for Twins at Tigers

MIN Odds to Win: -130

-130 DET Odds to Win: +110

+110 Total: 9 runs

Royals at Rays Probable Pitchers

The Kansas City Royals will send Zack Greinke (1-7) to the hill as they play the Rays, who will hand the ball to Zach Eflin (8-3) for the game between the clubs Friday.

KC: Greinke TB: Eflin 15 (76.2 IP) Games/IP 13 (77.1 IP) 4.34 ERA 3.26 6.8 K/9 9.0

Vegas Odds for Royals at Rays

TB Odds to Win: -250

-250 KC Odds to Win: +200

+200 Total: 8 runs

Braves at Reds Probable Pitchers

The Atlanta Braves will send AJ Smith-Shawver (1-0) to the mound as they face the Reds, who will counter with Luke Weaver (1-2) for the matchup between the clubs Friday.

ATL: Smith-Shawver CIN: Weaver 3 (13.1 IP) Games/IP 11 (57 IP) 2.03 ERA 6.47 7.4 K/9 7.9

Vegas Odds for Braves at Reds

ATL Odds to Win: -150

-150 CIN Odds to Win: +125

+125 Total: 11 runs

Mariners at Orioles Probable Pitchers

The Seattle Mariners will send Gilbert (4-4) to the mound as they play the Orioles, who will hand the ball to Gibson (8-4) for the matchup between the teams on Friday.

SEA: Gilbert BAL: Gibson 14 (79.1 IP) Games/IP 15 (89 IP) 4.31 ERA 3.94 9.5 K/9 6.6

Vegas Odds for Mariners at Orioles

SEA Odds to Win: -115

-115 BAL Odds to Win: -105

-105 Total: 8.5 runs

Rangers at Yankees Probable Pitchers

The Texas Rangers will send Dane Dunning (6-1) to the bump as they face the Yankees, who will hand the ball to Clarke Schmidt (2-6) when the teams play on Friday.

TEX: Dunning NYY: Schmidt 16 (64.2 IP) Games/IP 15 (71.2 IP) 2.92 ERA 4.65 5.4 K/9 9.2

Vegas Odds for Rangers at Yankees

TEX Odds to Win: -115

-115 NYY Odds to Win: -105

-105 Total: 8.5 runs

Mets at Phillies Probable Pitchers

The New York Mets will send Kodai Senga (6-4) to the mound as they play the Phillies, who will counter with Taijuan Walker (7-3) when the clubs face off Friday.

NYM: Senga PHI: Walker 13 (71.1 IP) Games/IP 15 (77.1 IP) 3.53 ERA 4.31 11.0 K/9 7.7

Vegas Odds for Mets at Phillies

PHI Odds to Win: -115

-115 NYM Odds to Win: -105

-105 Total: 9.5 runs

Athletics at Blue Jays Probable Pitchers

The Oakland Athletics will send James Kaprielian (2-6) to the mound as they play the Blue Jays, who will counter with Chris Bassitt (7-5) when the clubs play on Friday.

OAK: Kaprielian TOR: Bassitt 13 (55 IP) Games/IP 15 (88.2 IP) 6.38 ERA 4.16 8.0 K/9 7.8

Vegas Odds for Athletics at Blue Jays

TOR Odds to Win: -300

-300 OAK Odds to Win: +230

+230 Total: 9 runs

Brewers at Guardians Probable Pitchers

The Milwaukee Brewers will send Wade Miley (4-2) to the hill as they take on the Guardians, who will give the start to Shane Bieber (5-4) for the game between the teams Friday.

MIL: Miley CLE: Bieber 9 (46.2 IP) Games/IP 15 (95 IP) 3.28 ERA 3.51 5.4 K/9 6.5

Vegas Odds for Brewers at Guardians

CLE Odds to Win: -135

-135 MIL Odds to Win: +115

+115 Total: 8 runs

Red Sox at White Sox Probable Pitchers

The Boston Red Sox will send Brayan Bello (4-4) to the bump as they take on the White Sox, who will hand the ball to Lucas Giolito (5-4) for the matchup between the teams on Friday.

BOS: Bello CHW: Giolito 11 (59.1 IP) Games/IP 15 (86.1 IP) 3.49 ERA 3.54 8.6 K/9 9.3

Vegas Odds for Red Sox at White Sox

BOS Odds to Win: -115

-115 CHW Odds to Win: -105

-105 Total: 8.5 runs

Angels at Rockies Probable Pitchers

The Los Angeles Angels will send Patrick Sandoval (4-6) to the mound as they take on the Rockies, who will counter with Kyle Freeland (4-8) when the clubs meet Friday.

LAA: Sandoval COL: Freeland 13 (70.2 IP) Games/IP 15 (80.1 IP) 4.08 ERA 4.48 6.9 K/9 5.6

Vegas Odds for Angels at Rockies

LAA Odds to Win: -160

-160 COL Odds to Win: +135

+135 Total: 11.5 runs

Nationals at Padres Probable Pitchers

The Washington Nationals will send Patrick Corbin (4-8) to the mound as they face the Padres, who will look to Joe Musgrove (5-2) when the clubs meet on Friday.

WSH: Corbin SD: Musgrove 15 (84.2 IP) Games/IP 10 (53.1 IP) 4.89 ERA 4.22 5.7 K/9 8.1

Vegas Odds for Nationals at Padres

SD Odds to Win: -275

-275 WSH Odds to Win: +220

+220 Total: 8 runs

Astros at Dodgers Probable Pitchers

The Houston Astros will send J.P. France (2-2) to the mound as they take on the Dodgers, who will give the start to Emmet Sheehan (0-0) when the teams play on Friday.

HOU: France LAD: Sheehan 8 (47.1 IP) Games/IP 1 (6 IP) 3.42 ERA 0.00 7.2 K/9 4.5

Vegas Odds for Astros at Dodgers

LAD Odds to Win: -145

-145 HOU Odds to Win: +120

+120 Total: 8.5 runs

Diamondbacks at Giants Probable Pitchers

The Arizona Diamondbacks will send Zach Davies (1-3) to the hill as they face the Giants, who will look to Logan Webb (6-6) when the clubs meet on Friday.

ARI: Davies SF: Webb 7 (31.2 IP) Games/IP 15 (98.1 IP) 7.11 ERA 3.39 8.0 K/9 8.8

Vegas Odds for Diamondbacks at Giants

SF Odds to Win: -175

-175 ARI Odds to Win: +145

+145 Total: 8 runs

