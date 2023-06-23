Yankees vs. Rangers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 23
Friday's contest features the Texas Rangers (46-28) and the New York Yankees (41-34) clashing at Yankee Stadium in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 5-4 win for the Rangers according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET on June 23.
The Rangers will look to Dane Dunning (6-1) against the Yankees and Clarke Schmidt (2-6).
Yankees vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, June 23, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York
- How to Watch on TV: YES
Yankees vs. Rangers Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Rangers 5, Yankees 4.
Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Rangers
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Yankees Performance Insights
- In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have a record of 2-2.
- In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, New York and its foes are 3-6-1 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Yankees' past 10 games.
- The Yankees have been chosen as underdogs in 24 games this year and have walked away with the win 11 times (45.8%) in those games.
- This year, New York has won 11 of 23 games when listed as at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Yankees have a 51.2% chance of pulling out a win.
- New York scores the 17th-most runs in baseball (331 total, 4.4 per game).
- The Yankees have pitched to a 3.74 ERA this season, which ranks fifth in baseball.
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 18
|@ Red Sox
|L 6-2
|Clarke Schmidt vs Kaleb Ort
|June 18
|@ Red Sox
|L 4-1
|Luis Severino vs Brayan Bello
|June 20
|Mariners
|W 3-1
|Gerrit Cole vs George Kirby
|June 21
|Mariners
|W 4-2
|Jhony Brito vs Luis Castillo
|June 22
|Mariners
|L 10-2
|Domingo Germán vs Bryan Woo
|June 23
|Rangers
|-
|Clarke Schmidt vs Dane Dunning
|June 24
|Rangers
|-
|Luis Severino vs Jon Gray
|June 25
|Rangers
|-
|Gerrit Cole vs Andrew Heaney
|June 27
|@ Athletics
|-
|TBA vs Paul Blackburn
|June 28
|@ Athletics
|-
|Domingo Germán vs JP Sears
|June 29
|@ Athletics
|-
|Clarke Schmidt vs James Kaprielian
