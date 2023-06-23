In the series opener on Friday, June 23, Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers (46-28) match up with Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees (41-34). The first pitch will be thrown at 7:05 PM ET at Yankee Stadium.

The Rangers are favored in this one, at -115, while the underdog Yankees have -105 odds to play spoiler. An 8.5-run total is set for the contest.

Yankees vs. Rangers Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, June 23, 2023

Friday, June 23, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Probable Pitchers: Dane Dunning - TEX (6-1, 2.92 ERA) vs Clarke Schmidt - NYY (2-6, 4.65 ERA)

Yankees vs. Rangers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Yankees vs. Rangers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rangers have won 28 out of the 43 games, or 65.1%, in which they've been favored.

The Rangers have gone 28-15 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter (65.1% winning percentage).

Texas has a 53.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Rangers played as the moneyline favorite in eight of their last 10 games, and finished 4-4 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Texas combined with its opponents to go over the run total three times.

The Yankees have been chosen as underdogs in 24 games this year and have walked away with the win 11 times (45.8%) in those games.

The Yankees have a mark of 11-12 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Yankees have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents are 3-6-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Yankees vs. Rangers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U DJ LeMahieu 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+210) Giancarlo Stanton 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+320) 0.5 (+145) Harrison Bader 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+200) Gleyber Torres 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+175) Anthony Rizzo 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+175)

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +1300 6th 2nd Win AL East +900 - 2nd

