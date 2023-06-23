Yankees vs. Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers Today - June 23
The Texas Rangers (46-28) and New York Yankees (41-34) square off on Friday at 7:05 PM ET, beginning a three-game series at Yankee Stadium.
The Rangers will call on Dane Dunning (6-1) against the Yankees and Clarke Schmidt (2-6).
Yankees vs. Rangers Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Friday, June 23, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV: YES
- Location: The Bronx, New York
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
- Probable Pitchers: Dunning - TEX (6-1, 2.92 ERA) vs Schmidt - NYY (2-6, 4.65 ERA)
Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Clarke Schmidt
- Schmidt makes the start for the Yankees, his 16th of the season. He is 2-6 with a 4.65 ERA and 73 strikeouts through 71 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Sunday, the right-hander tossed 4 2/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.65, with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings in 15 games this season. Opponents are hitting .281 against him.
- Schmidt is trying to collect his third quality start of the year.
- Schmidt will look to secure his ninth outing of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 4.7 innings per appearance.
- In three of his 15 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.
Clarke Schmidt vs. Rangers
- He will take the hill against a Rangers offense that ranks first in the league with 705 total hits (on a .272 batting average). The squad also slugs a collective .456 (third in the league) with 100 total home runs (seventh in MLB action).
- In five innings over one appearance against the Rangers this season, Schmidt has a 9 ERA and a 2.2 WHIP while his opponents are hitting .400.
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dane Dunning
- The Rangers' Dunning (6-1) will make his ninth start of the season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed six innings while giving up two earned runs on six hits in a matchup with the Toronto Blue Jays.
- The 28-year-old has pitched to a 2.92 ERA this season with 5.4 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.6 walks per nine across 16 games.
- In eight starts this season, he's earned a quality start in three of them.
- Dunning has eight starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has made 16 appearances and finished seven of them without allowing an earned run.
Dane Dunning vs. Yankees
- The Yankees have scored 331 runs this season, which ranks 17th in MLB. They are batting .229 for the campaign with 111 home runs, fourth in the league.
- This season, the right-hander has pitched against the Yankees in one game, and they have gone 3-for-12 with two doubles and two RBI over 3 1/3 innings.
