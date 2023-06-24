Danielle Kang is in 86th place, at +4, after the first round of the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship at Baltusrol GC.

Danielle Kang Insights

Danielle Kang Insights

Kang has finished below par on eight occasions, completed her day without a bogey once and finished 13 rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 17 rounds played.

She has carded a top-five score in two of her last 17 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day four times.

Over her last 17 rounds, Kang has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on seven occasions.

Kang has finished in the top 10 in two of her past five tournaments.

In her past five appearances, Kang has finished within five shots of the leader two times and with a better-than-average score three times.

Kang will attempt to make the cut for the sixth time in a row by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 16 25 -6 261 0 15 3 6 $743,020

KPMG Women’s PGA Championship Insights and Stats

Kang finished 86th on the leaderboard in her previous appearance at this event, in 2023.

This tournament will take place on a par 71 listed at 6,621 yards, compared to the average for Tour stops in the past year.

The courses that Kang has played in the past year have had an average distance of 6,587 yards, while Baltusrol GC will be 6,621 yards this week.

Kang's Last Time Out

Kang was rather mediocre over the 16 par-3 holes at the Mizuho Americas Open , averaging 3.06 strokes to finish in the 56th percentile of competitors.

Her 3.95-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Mizuho Americas Open was strong, putting her in the 85th percentile of the field.

On the 16 par-5 holes at the Mizuho Americas Open , Kang shot better than 72% of the competitors (averaging 4.75 strokes).

Kang carded a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the Mizuho Americas Open , better than the field average of 1.4.

On the 16 par-3s at the Mizuho Americas Open , Kang had more bogeys or worse (four) than the field average (2.3).

Kang's 10 birdies or better on par-4s at the Mizuho Americas Open were more than the field average of 4.8.

At that last outing, Kang had a bogey or worse on eight of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 6.9).

Kang finished the Mizuho Americas Open registering a birdie or better on eight par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 3.4 on the 16 par-5s.

On the 16 par-5s at the Mizuho Americas Open , Kang carded more bogeys or worse (three) than the field average (1.9).

KPMG Women’s PGA Championship Time and Date Info

Date: June 22-25, 2023

June 22-25, 2023 Course: Baltusrol GC

Baltusrol GC Location: Springfield, New Jersey

Springfield, New Jersey Par: 71 / 6,621 yards

+2500

All statistics in this article reflect Kang's performance prior to the 2023 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

