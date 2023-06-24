DJ LeMahieu -- with an on-base percentage of .194 in his past 10 games, 92 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Texas Rangers, with Jon Gray on the hill, on June 24 at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Rangers.

DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Saturday, June 24, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium

Rangers Starter: Jon Gray

Jon Gray TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Explore More About This Game

DJ LeMahieu At The Plate

LeMahieu has 11 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 17 walks while batting .228.

In 65.1% of his games this year (41 of 63), LeMahieu has picked up at least one hit, and in 11 of those games (17.5%) he recorded at least two.

He has homered in 11.1% of his games this season, and 2.8% of his plate appearances.

In 28.6% of his games this year, LeMahieu has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.9%.

He has scored in 21 games this year (33.3%), including four multi-run games (6.3%).

DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 29 .266 AVG .185 .326 OBP .239 .452 SLG .306 12 XBH 8 5 HR 2 16 RBI 7 34/9 K/BB 33/8 0 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings