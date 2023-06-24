The New York Yankees and Giancarlo Stanton (.147 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Jon Gray and the Texas Rangers at Yankee Stadium, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Rangers.

Giancarlo Stanton Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Jon Gray TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate

Stanton is batting .183 with four doubles, six home runs and six walks.

In 57.1% of his 28 games this season, Stanton has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in 21.4% of his games this season, and 5.4% of his plate appearances.

In 10 games this year (35.7%), Stanton has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (10.7%) he had two or more.

He has scored in nine of 28 games (32.1%), including multiple runs twice.

Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 12 .140 AVG .234 .197 OBP .294 .316 SLG .489 4 XBH 6 3 HR 3 7 RBI 6 15/3 K/BB 15/3 0 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings