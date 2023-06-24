Giancarlo Stanton Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Rangers - June 24
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
The New York Yankees and Giancarlo Stanton (.147 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Jon Gray and the Texas Rangers at Yankee Stadium, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Rangers.
Giancarlo Stanton Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Jon Gray
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Giancarlo Stanton? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Yankees Injury Report
|Yankees vs Rangers Betting Trends & Stats
|Yankees vs Rangers Pitching Matchup
|Yankees vs Rangers Player Props
|How to Watch Yankees vs Rangers
|Yankees vs Rangers Odds
|Yankees vs Rangers Prediction
Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate
- Stanton is batting .183 with four doubles, six home runs and six walks.
- In 57.1% of his 28 games this season, Stanton has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in 21.4% of his games this season, and 5.4% of his plate appearances.
- In 10 games this year (35.7%), Stanton has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (10.7%) he had two or more.
- He has scored in nine of 28 games (32.1%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|12
|.140
|AVG
|.234
|.197
|OBP
|.294
|.316
|SLG
|.489
|4
|XBH
|6
|3
|HR
|3
|7
|RBI
|6
|15/3
|K/BB
|15/3
|0
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers' 3.78 team ERA ranks sixth among all league pitching staffs.
- The Rangers give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (76 total, one per game).
- Gray makes the start for the Rangers, his 14th of the season. He is 6-2 with a 2.96 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the righty threw 2 1/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 31-year-old's 2.96 ERA ranks 12th, 1.039 WHIP ranks ninth, and 7.7 K/9 ranks 48th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.